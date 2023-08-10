White Sox claim RHP Deivi Garcia from Yankees

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox claimed right-hander Deivi Garcia off waivers from the New York Yankees and sent right-hander Liam Hendriks to the 60-day injured list to open a spot on the 40-man roster Thursday.

Garcia, 24, was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Monday amid a series of roster moves. He had just two major league appearances this season with a 1.59 ERA in 5 2/3 innings. In 10 career appearances (eight starts) over three seasons, he is 3-4 with a 4.84 ERA.

Hendriks, 34, underwent Tommy John surgery on Aug. 2 and will be out for a year. He made just five appearances for the White Sox this season after recovering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

In 13 major league seasons with five different clubs, Hendriks is 33-34 with a 3.82 ERA over 476 appearances (44 starts). Since becoming a full-time closer in 2019 as a member of the Oakland Athletics, he has earned 115 of his 116 career saves and has been named an All-Star three times.

