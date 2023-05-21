White Sox call up OF Clint Frazier, DFA Jake Marisnick

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox selected the contract of outfielder Clint Frazier from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

In a corresponding move, the team designated outfielder Jake Marisnick for assignment.

Frazier, 28, is hitting .375 with seven home runs, 13 RBIs and 13 runs in 16 games with Charlotte. He signed a minor league contract on April 28 after his release from the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate.

A first-round pick by Cleveland in the 2013 draft, Frazier has appeared in 247 games with the New York Yankees (2017-22) and Chicago Cubs. He has a career average of .238 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs and 104 runs scored.

Marisnick, 32, signed a free-agent deal with the White Sox in January and hit .264 in 30 games with Charlotte before being called up on May 10. He appeared in nine games for the White Sox, going hitless in two at-bats but scoring a run.

Marisnick has appeared in 840 career games with the Miami Marlins (2013-14), Houston Astros (2014-19), New York Mets (2020), Cubs (2021), San Diego Padres (2021) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2022). He has a career .228 average with 63 homers, 213 RBIs and 79 stolen bases.

–Field Level Media