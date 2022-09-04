Chicago White Sox activate outfielder Luis Robert, option right handed pitcher Davis Martin

Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox reinstated outfielder Luis Robert from the paternity list in time for Sunday’s home game against the Minnesota Twins.

In a corresponding move, the team optioned right-hander Davis Martin to Triple-A Charlotte.

Robert, 25, went on the paternity list on Friday.

On the season, the third-year outfielder is hitting .300 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 56 RBI, 54 runs and 11 stolen bases in 90 games.

Martin, 25, has made 10 appearances (five starts) for the White Sox this season. He is 2-4 with a 4.09 ERA with 30 strikeouts over 44 innings. He threw five scoreless relief innings in Friday night’s win over the Twins.

The White Sox enter Sunday’s clash with the Twins two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the American League Central lead. A win today would tie the White Sox and Twins for second place in the division.

