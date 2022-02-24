WePlay Holding continues Ukrainian operations amid Russian attack

WePlay Holding continues operations in Ukraine following Russia’s attack on the country.

WePlay Holding announced the company will continue its operations in Ukraine with employees working remotely amid Russia’s attack on the country on Thursday.

The company’s United States office remains open and operational.

WePlay provides branding integration services along with esports event and content production. WePlay Esports is currently running the $100,000 Academy League for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and previously produced the WePlay! Clutch Island event.

“Even though it’s frightening, the people of WePlay Holding and all of Ukraine know how to maintain common sense and stay calm,” Oleh Humeniuk, chief executive officer at WePlay Holding, said in a statement.

“Work in the WePlay Holding Ukrainian office is in full swing. At present, all the company departments, from Legal and Finance to Studio and Esports, as well as infrastructure institutions, are doing their best to keep in touch and provide partners with the information necessary to solve any issue. All WePlay Holding employees are aware of the government instructions they need to follow and continue working from home. The company keeps everyone posted on current updates affecting the workflow.

“Thank you for your words of support and sensitivity that all Ukrainians need now. Together we are strong and unbreakable.”

–Field Level Media