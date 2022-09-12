Week 2 lines: Bengals TD faves at Big D; Falcons, Titans biggest dogs

Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow turned the ball over five times and Cincinnati sits alone in last place in the AFC North at 0-1. But the Bengals are favored by 7 at AT&T Stadium, where they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as part of the Week 2 slate.

Burrow had four picks and the Bengals lost in overtime to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That was hours before the Dallas Cowboys lost quarterback Dak Prescott and dropped their opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lines available before the Week 1 slate for Week 2 games had the Bengals as a 1-point favorite.

The biggest moneyline odds for a straight-up win by an underdog belong to the Atlanta Falcons at +430. The Falcons are 10-point underdogs to the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

A $25 win bet on the Falcons would cash at $132.50.

Here’s a look at the other available Week 2 lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook:

–Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Chiefs -3.5 vs. Chargers

Total points: 54

Underdog moneyline: +150

–Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Giants -2.5 vs. Panthers

Total points: 42.5

Underdog moneyline: +118

Saints +3.0 vs. Buccaneers

Total points: 45.5

Underdog moneyline: +135

Ravens -3.5 vs. Dolphins

Total points: 43.5

Underdog moneyline: +158

Browns -6.5 vs. Jets

Total points: 40.5

Underdog moneyline: +215

Lions -2.0 vs Commanders

Total points: 48.5

Underdog moneyline: +110

Worth noting: The Lions are -2.5 at DraftKings.

Patriots -1.0 vs. Steelers

Total points: 41.5

Underdog moneyline: -105

Worth noting: The Patriots are -1.5 at DraftKings.

Jaguars +4.0 vs. Colts

Total points: 46.5

Underdog moneyline: +170

–Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

49ers -8.0 vs Seahawks

Total points: 42.5

Underdog moneyline: +335

Worth noting: The 49ers are -9 at DraftKings.

Rams -10 vs. Falcons

Total points: 47.5

Underdog moneyline: +430

–Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys +7.0 vs Bengals

Total points: 44.5

Underdog moneyline: +240

Broncos -10 vs. Texans

Total points: 43.5

Underdog moneyline: +360

–Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Packers -10 vs. Bears

Total points: 43.0

Underdog moneyline: -360

–Monday, 7:15 p.m. ET

Bills -10 vs. Titans

Total points: 49.5

Underdog moneyline: +400

–Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Eagles -2.0 vs. Vikings

Total points: 51.5

Underdog moneyline: +105

(Odds as of Monday, Sept. 12 at 12 p.m. ET, subject to change)

–Field Level Media