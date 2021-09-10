Week 1 injury roundup: Indianapolis Colts’ Xavier Rhodes likely out

Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) and offensive guard Logan Stenberg (71) take the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes missed practice for the third consecutive day on Friday and is unlikely to play against the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

The Colts expect guard Quenton Nelson to be ready on Sunday after a back injury forced him to skip Wednesday’s workout.

–Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) was placed on injured reserve.

Samuel re-injured his groin, which was a concern for parts of the offseason, in practice earlier this week.

–Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker is out with a hand injury and could miss multiple games, head coach Dan Campbell said.

The next man up for the Lions is converted defensive lineman Matt Nelson. If things don’t go well against Nick Bosa and Dee Ford for Nelson, it’s possible the Lions would lean on first-round pick Penei Sewell.

Sewell is listed as the starter at right tackle on the Lions’ depth chart but played on the left side at Oregon.

Related: NFL games today – Full TV schedule, game info and much more

–Field Level Media