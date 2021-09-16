WATCH: Three home runs propel Indians past Twins

Sep 15, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill (47) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Oscar Mercado, Bobby Bradley and Franmil Reyes each homered as the Cleveland Indians cruised to a 12-3 victory over the host Minnesota Twins in the rubber game of their three-game series on Wednesday night.

Jose Ramirez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Myles Straw and Reyes each had three hits, and Bradley added two hits and three RBIs for Cleveland (71-73) which finished with 14 hits.

Cal Quantrill (6-3) won his second consecutive start against the Twins allowing three runs (none earned) on two hits -- both by Miguel Sano -- over 6 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out four.

Sano homered and doubled and had three RBIs for Minnesota (64-83) which lost for the sixth time in its last eight games. Griffin Jax (3-4) suffered the loss allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings while striking out three.

Cleveland took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Ramirez doubled high off the wall in right-center and scored one out later on Bradley's line-drive double into the gap in left-center.

The Indians extended their lead to 5-0 in the fifth on Mercado's fifth homer of the season, a three-run drive to left, and a sacrifice fly by Ramirez, driving in Straw who had doubled.

Cleveland then broke the game open with a five-run seventh highlighted by Bradley's 13th homer of the season, a two-run shot into the second deck in right, and RBI singles by Ramirez and Reyes.

The Twins cut it to 10-3 in the bottom of the seventh on Sano's 28th homer of the season, a 420-foot three-run drive to left. The home run came after Max Kepler reached base on a walk that featured Bradley dropping a foul popup that would have been the third out of the inning.

The Indians made it 11-3 in the eighth when Bradley Zimmer grounded into a bases-loaded double play and Reyes finished the scoring with his 29th home run of the season, a 403-foot drive into the second deck in left leading off the ninth.

--Field Level Media