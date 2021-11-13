WATCH: No. 1 Georgia routs Tennessee, goes unbeaten in SEC for first time since ’82

Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) runs past Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Latavious Brini (36) for a touchdown during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

James Cook scored three touchdowns to lead top-ranked Georgia to a 41-17 victory over host Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville as the Bulldogs went undefeated in Southeastern Conference play for the first time since 1982.

Cook scored on runs of 39 and 5 yards and caught a 23-yard touchdown pass to finish with 104 rushing yards on 10 carries and three receptions for 43 yards for Georgia (10-0, 8-0 SEC), which amassed 487 yards of total offense.

The Bulldogs’ defense dominated Tennessee (5-5, 3-4), posting six sacks, forcing two turnovers, and holding the Volunteers to seven points in the final 46:38.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett went 17-for-29 passing for 213 yards and a touchdown, in addition to running for 40 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. He spread the ball around, completing passes to nine different receivers, led by Adonai Mitchell’s five catches for 65 yards.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker went 24-for-37 passing for 244 yards and a touchdown, with an interception, before being replaced by Joe Milton with 7:03 remaining.

Cedric Tillman had 10 catches for 200 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown catch, with Velus Jones adding eight catches, including a 9-yard touchdown, for 44 yards. Jabari Small rushed for 49 yards on 12 carries.

Trailing 24-10 at halftime, Tennessee drove to Georgia’s 17-yard line before turning the ball over on downs. The Bulldogs responded by marching 74 yards in 13 plays to take a 27-10 lead on Jack Podlesny’s 26-yard field goal with 4:41 left in the third quarter.

After Tennessee turned the ball over on downs on its next possession, Georgia put the game away when Cook’s 5-yard run capped a seven-play, 60-yard drive to give the Bulldogs a 34-10 lead with 13:14 remaining.

Kenny McIntosh’s 5-yard run pushed Georgia’s lead to 41-10 with 7:03 left.

After both teams scored a touchdown followed by a punt on their first two possessions, Tennessee capped the first-quarter scoring when Chase McGrath’s 24-yard field goal capped a 13-play, 76-yard drive with 1:39 remaining.

Georgia tied the game at 10 when Podlesny’s 40-yard field goal ended a nine-play, 44-yard drive with 9:42 left in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs took a 17-10 lead shortly after Derion Kendrick’s interception gave Georgia the ball at Tennessee’s 40-yard line. Five plays later, Bennett rushed up the middle 9 yards into the end zone with 7:24 remaining in the half.

Georgia extended its lead to 24-10 at the half when Bennett found Cook running down the sideline for a 23-yard touchdown pass with 37 seconds left.

