College Football Playoffs: Michigan poised to rise after wild Week 13

The latest college football playoffs rankings are out and with the CFB Playoffs schedule set, the best teams in the country are competing for one of four spots in the CFB Playoff Semifinal games.
With the college football schedule flipping to November, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee releases its latest rankings every week. It provides a look at where each team stands in the playoff hunt and a potential outlook for how the final rankings will be decided.
Bookmark this page for the latest CFB Playoff rankings, schedule, bowl projections and matchup previews. We’ll update this post with blurbs on the top-four teams and new bowl projections every week. With Week 13 delivering plenty of big results, let’s dive into our latest forecasts based on the updated rankings.
College Football Playoff rankings: Who is in the College Football Playoffs?
Currently, four teams are allowed to participate in the college football playoffs. While there is ongoing discussion regarding future CFB playoff expansion, with the possibility of it happening within a few years, the four-team format will remain in place through 2023.
(1) Georgia Bulldogs vs. (4) Cincinnati Bearcats
It’s of no surprise that the Georgia Bulldogs crushed Georgia Tech, closing out an undefeated regular season. What makes Georgia so scary is its offense is getting better and becoming more explosive. Combine that with the best defense in college football, Georgia is the overwhelming favorite to win the College Football Playoffs.
After finally earning a spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Cincinnati Bearcats responded with a decisive victory to close out the regular season. With Ohio State losing, the door to the CFP Semifinals is even more open for the Bearcats. All it will take is a two-score win over Houston, a top-25 team in the eyes of the College Football Playoffs, to achieve history. Will Cincinnati get crushed by Georgia? Yes. But at least they’ll make it to the playoffs.
(2) Ohio State Buckeyes vs. (3) Alabama Crimson Tide
The Ohio State Buckeyes can kiss their shot at the College Football Playoffs goodbye. Favored to win at Michigan Stadium, the entire country watched the Wolverines do whatever they wanted on the ground. Dominated in the trenches in two losses, it’s back to the drawing board for Ohio State. They’ll be moved down the next College Football Playoff rankings, left hoping for a New Year’s Six bowl game. Meanwhile, Michigan deserves the No. 2 spot.
Nick Saban and Bryce Young pulled out a victory from the jaws of defeat. The Alabama Crimson TIde couldn’t do anything offensively for 59 minutes, losing a defensive slugfest to Auburn in the Iron Bowl. But Young came through in the clutch, preserving Alabama’s one-loss record and likely keeping them in the No. 3 spot.
But it’s no guarantee they keep the spot. Nothing from the 2021 Crimson Tide suggests they can keep up with Georgia. The Bulldogs’ defense will eat Alabama’s offensive line alive and that could have disastrous results for Young, his Heisman campaign and Alabama’s playoff streak.
Latest college football top 25 rankings
College Football Playoff hunt: Week 13 results
- 5. Michigan Wolvernes (10-1) – WON, 42-47 over Ohio State
- 6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) – WON, 45-14 vs. Stanford
- 7. Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1) – WON, 37-33 over Oklahoma
- 8. Baylor Bears (9-2) – WON, 27-24 over Texas Tech
- 9. Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) – WON, 31-31 over Mississippi State
- 10. Oklahoma Sooners (10-1) – LOST, 37-33 to Oklahoma State
- 11. Oregon Ducks (9-2) – WON, 38-29 over Oregon State
- 12. Michigan State Spartans (9-2) – WON, 30-27 over Penn State
- 13. BYU Cougars (9-2) –
- 14. Wisconsin Badgers (8-3) – LOST, 23-13 against Minnesota
- 15. Texas A&M Aggies (8-3) – LOST, 27-24 to LSY
- 16. Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) – WON, 28-21 over Nebraska
- 17. Pittsburgh Panthers (9-2) – WON, 31-14 vs. Syracuse
- 18. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2) – WON< 41-10 over Boston College
- 19. Utah Utes (8-3) – WON, 28-13 over Colorado
- 20. NC State Wolfpack (8-3) – WON, 34-30 over North Carolina
- 21. San Diego State Aztecs (10-1) – WON, 27-16 over Boise State
- 22. UTSA Roadrunners (11-0) – LOST, 45-23 vs. North Texas
- 23. Clemson Tigers (8-3) – WON, 30-0 vs. South Carolina
- 24. Houston Cougars (10-1) – WON, 45-17 over UConn
- 25. Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) – WON, 34-17 over Missouri
When are the College Football Playoff rankings released?
The College Football Playoff selection show airs every Tuesday on ESPN, typically at 7 p.m. EST. Here are the dates for when the latest playoff rankings are released.
- Nov. 2, 7 p.m.
- Nov. 9, 9 p.m. – Championship Classic impacts release time
- Nov. 16, 7 p.m.
- Nov. 23. 7 p.m.
- Nov. 30, 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 5, 12 p.m. – College Football Playoff Selection Day
College Football bowl projections
The semifinal for the College Football Playoffs will take place on Dec. 31 with the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl hosting the two matchups. Our college football bowl projections are based on our college football rankings and the committee’s playoff rankings.
College Football Playoffs outlook:
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs No. 4 Cincinnati
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Alabama
New Year’s Six bowl game projections:
Teams who miss out on the CFB Playoff semifinals are assigned by the committee to the New Year’s Six games.
- Peach Bowl (Dec. 30): Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma
- Rose Bowl (Jan. 1, 2022): Michigan State vs. Oregon
- Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1, 2022): Ohio State vs. Ole Miss
- Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1, 2022): Baylor vs. BYU
College Football Playoffs schedule: When are the CFB Playoffs?
The 2022 College Football Playoffs begin on New Year’s Eve. Here is the schedule for the CBF Playoff seminal and the national championship.
- Cotton Bowl (CFP Playoff Semifinal): Friday, Dec. 31, 3:30 or 7:30 PM EST
- Orange Bowl (CFP Playoff Semifinal): Friday, Dec. 31, 3:30 or 7:30 PM EST
- College Football Playoff National Championship Game: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN
Where will the College Football playoffs national championship be played?
The national championship will be hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.