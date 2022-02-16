WATCH: UFC’s Kevin Holland kicks ‘troll’ into submission during a sparring session

May 16, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kevin Holland (blue gloves) defeats Anthony Hernandez (red gloves) during UFC on ESPN at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

UFC fighter Kevin Holland recently taught one foolish fan a valuable lesson. Don’t get on his bad side and not expect a very real, and painful response.

On Monday, Holland (21-7) posted to his Instagram account a photo and video combo. The photo showed an exchange between him and an unnamed individual as they tried to set up a sparring session later in the day.

The video then shows the veteran middleweight in a boxing ring with an individual in protective headgear. Holland is sans headgear, but in the footage — which you can view below — you quickly discover that the 29-year-old is doesn’t need it. Holland lands several punches with little return fire, then begins to smash away at this hapless man with kicks that seem to weaken their resolve each time they land.

UFC star Kevin Holland pummels man who wrongly called him Derek Brunson

Eventually, the person in the video begs off and the pummeling is brought to an end. In the caption to the post, “Trailblazer” explained why this “troll” ended up on his bad side and was served some physical humble pie.

“So this guy at the meet and greet called me [Derek] Brunson….later he got an autograph ✍️ next day he got the pleasure of being troll number #2,” he wrote. “2 down way too many to go I’m gonna start needing help full video will go up on my #onlyfans. Dude ended up being respectful so yes I respect him for showing up 🙏🏿.”

Holland is becoming a veteran at dealing out troll humble pie

This is not the first time Holland has dealt with a hater in the gym. In January, the 13-fight UFC veteran paid for the hotel and bus fare of a direct message troll who claimed they could submit him. Just like he did on Monday, Holland posted the trash talk message as evidence, then a video of a grappling session gone wrong for another bold civilian.

Vs how it’s going….

1 troll down, way too many more to go! #CallBigMouth pic.twitter.com/clypr4Lqwq — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) January 29, 2022

Holland returns to action on March 5 when he faces Brazilian Alex Oliveira at UFC 272. The bout will be his welterweight debut in the promotion, after going winless in his last three Octagon appearances as a middleweight.