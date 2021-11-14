WATCH: Chris Kreider scores shootout winner as New York Rangers edge New Jersey Devils

Nov 14, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Julien Gauthier (15) attempts a hots on New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Kreider scored the game-winning goal in the seventh round to cap an action-packed shootout as the New York Rangers survived blowing a late lead before recording a 4-3 victory over the visiting New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.

Kreider scored New York’s fourth goal of the shootout when he made a wide move, charged to the net and faked Devils goaltender Jonathan Bernier. Once Bernier went down, Kreider won it by lifting a backhander into the top of the net to give the Rangers their seventh straight win over the Devils.

Kreider scored after Alexander Georgiev made a pad save on Pavel Zacha’s attempt in the top of the seventh.

Kaapo Kakko scored the first New York goal in the shootout after he finished off a give-and-go with Ryan Strome to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead 6:29 into the third. The teams needed overtime after Zacha scored on a rebound with 2:44 left in regulation.

Artemi Panarin and Strome also scored in the shootout for the Rangers while Jesper Bratt, Dougie Hamilton and Andreas Johnsson scored in the skills competition for New Jersey.

Georgiev made 24 saves in his fourth start of the season and first since allowing six goals at Edmonton Nov. 5. He also gave the Rangers a chance to eventually win with a diving skate on Tomas Tatar in the sixth round.

Bratt and Hamilton scored in regulation before Zacha tied the game as the Devils dropped their second straight. Adam Fox and Alexis Lafreniere scored in the first two periods for the Rangers.

New Jersey goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood stopped 30 shots before appearing to get injured trying to stop Kakko’s goal. Bernier made eight saves before losing the game in the shootout.

Bratt opened the scoring with 4:37 remaining in the first when he finished off a breakaway by sliding the puck under Georgiev’s pads from close range. Fox tied it following an errant clearing attempt by New Jersey’s Damon Severson 3:11 into the second and Lafreniere gave the Rangers their first lead by sliding a loose puck into the vacated left side of the net with 8:36 remaining.

After New York went up 2-1, Hamilton scored on a blistering wrist shot from the left circle after his lead pass through the neutral zone deflected off Bratt’s skate.

–Field Level Media