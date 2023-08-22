Washington loses RB Cameron Davis to season-ending injury

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Washington running back Cameron Davis is out for the season with a leg injury, leaving the No. 10 Huskies to scramble in the days before the season begins.

Davis was injured in practice last week. Washington plans to push more of the load to transfer Dillon Johnson, but will also count on untested ball carriers to balance the workload.

“Cam is a huge part of (our offense),” Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer said. “It’s his second year in the system … works so hard, leads the right way, disciplined guy. He not only does a great job with the ball in his hands but in pass protection he knows everything inside and out.”

Davis led Pac-12 freshmen with 13 rushing touchdowns in 2022 as part of a shared backfield cooperative with Wayne Taulapapa. Entering his sophomore season, Davis had Washington “excited about where he was.”

Johnson joined UW after three seasons at Mississippi State under the late Mike Leach.

“Guys have the opportunity to step up and we want that from them. And they will,” DeBoer said. “That’s what every football season brings is adversity and our team is going to respond in a great way.”

Washington opens the season against Boise State on Sept. 2.

–Field Level Media