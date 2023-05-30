Washington Commanders expected to release All-Pro lineman

We’re inching closer and closer to the start of NFL training camps, and teams are making more roster moves. That includes the Washington Commanders, who made two changes to their roster on Tuesday afternoon.

One reduction was releasing cornerback Cameron Dantzler who was signed this past offseason after being released from the Minnesota Vikings. But there’s another, more impactful roster cut that could be on the way.

In addition to Dantzler’s release, the Commanders also placed starting left guard Andrew Norwell on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Commanders are expected to release Norwell once he’s healthy enough to pass a team physical.

Norwell signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Commanders last March and proceeded to start 16 games on the offensive line. The former Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars lineman even made an All-Pro team back in 2017 and has 127 career starts to his name.

Still just 31, Norwell should receive other offers once he hits free agency, but it appears the Commanders would prefer to move on. Releasing Norwell will offer cap savings of $4.3 million in 2023 while suffering a $700K dead cap penalty.

Norwell, a former undrafted pro out of Ohio State, shouldn’t struggle to find a new team should he want to continue playing. Who knows? He might even find a home near where he grew up, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

