Washington coach Kalen DeBoer gets extension through ’28

First-year Washington coach Kalen DeBoer had his contract extended through the 2028 season on Tuesday.

DeBoer has guided the Huskies to a 9-2 record so far, establishing a program record for victories by a first-year coach. Washington is currently ranked 13th in the College Football Playoff rankings.

“My family and I have loved every minute of being here at this amazing institution in this world-class city,” DeBoer said in a statement. “We talk all the time about how it’s the people who set a place apart and Husky Nation is filled with some of the best we have ever encountered. We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received and are excited to continue to build on the amazing tradition of success we have here at the University of Washington.”

DeBoer initially received a five-year deal worth up to $16.5 million. According to reports, he will receive a $1 million raise for 2023 to at least $4.2 million and will get annual raises of $100,000.

The 48-year-old coach reportedly will receive $500,000 retention bonuses in March 2024 and March 2026 and a $1 million retention bonus if he is still the Huskies’ coach on March 15, 2028.

DeBoer will reportedly owe Washington $12 million if he leaves before Jan. 31, 2025. The buyout is lowered to $10 million if he exits before Jan. 31, 2026, and $7 million if he leaves before Jan. 31, 2027.

The Huskies look for their first 10-win season since 2018 when they visit Washington State in the Apple Cup on Saturday night.

“It is clear that Kalen is such an amazing fit at the University of Washington,” athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “He has come in and made an incredible impact in every aspect of the program, our department, the University and the Seattle community. Kalen is an elite competitor who approaches each and every situation with the utmost class and integrity. We couldn’t be more excited that he and his family will be on Montlake for the foreseeable future leading these tremendous young men in our football program.”

DeBoer is in his third season as a major college head coach. He went 12-6 in two seasons at Fresno State prior to taking the Huskies’ job.

Earlier in his career, DeBoer went 67-3 and won three NAIA national championships during a stint at Sioux Falls from 2005-09.

