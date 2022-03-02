Warriors’ Klay Thompson ‘playing’ after sitting out with illness

Feb 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson said he will return to the court Thursday in a road game against the Dallas Mavericks after missing the last two games with an illness.

Thompson is just 17 games into his return after missing the last two seasons with major knee and Achilles’ tendon injuries, sitting out seven total games since he came back Jan. 9.

“I’m playing,” Thompson said Wednesday. “I didn’t come all the way to Dallas to watch.”

Thompson first missed Sunday’s 107-101 home loss to the Mavericks then did not travel to Minnesota for the Warriors’ 129-114 loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday. Golden State has dropped six of its last eight games following a nine-game winning streak.

“After the game Thursday night, I had a raging headache,” Thompson said, explaining his illness. “Just got really sick. It sucks. You guys might want to keep your distance, to be honest. This stuff sucks.”

The five-time All-Star has averaged 17.1 points with 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.2 minutes of court time per game this season. In nine NBA seasons, all with the Warriors, Thompson has averaged 19.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

–Field Level Media