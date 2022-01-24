Warriors hold Klay Thompson (knee) out of practice

Jan 21, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson missed practice Monday with continued soreness in his surgically repaired left knee.

Head coach Steve Kerr said Thompson is questionable to play Tuesday. Thompson was a late scratch on Sunday due to discomfort in the knee.

“Nothing too concerning,” Kerr said Monday, “just part of the cautiousness.”

Kerr said Thompson could continue to rest as a precaution.

Thompson is averaging 14.7 points per game and shooting 30.2 percent from 3-point range in 2022.

The 31-year-old Thompson has played six games since returning from surgeries to repair the ACL in his left knee and a separate operation on his right Achilles, costing him more than 941 days between games.

Thompson is on a strict minutes limit with a maximum of 24 minutes in a game, and will only play in one of a pair of games when the Warriors are scheduled for a back-to-back.

Kerr said in early January that the Warriors wouldn’t follow a manual in determining how to handle Thompson’s up-ramp toward a regular schedule.

–Field Level Media