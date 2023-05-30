Warriors GM Bob Myers steps down: ‘It’s just time’

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors president and general manager Bob Myers is stepping down after 12 years and serving as the architect of four NBA championships.

“It’s just time,” Myers told ESPN on Tuesday.

Myers’ contract was set to expire in late June. The 48-year-old declined offers from the Warriors that would have made him one of the most highly paid executives in the league, per ESPN.

Under Myers, the Warriors went 4-2 in the NBA Finals. They won NBA titles in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. The Warriors lost in the finals in 2016 and 2019.

The Warriors have a press conference set for 4 p.m. ET in San Francisco.

The Warriors hired Myers as assistant general manager in 2011. He was promoted to general manager in 2012.

