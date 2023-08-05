Warriors Gaming wins NBA 2K title in four games

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

Warriors Gaming Squad captured its first NBA 2K League Championship with a 3-1 win over expansion team NBL Oz Gaming on Saturday night in Washington.

The Warriors took the first two games, 66-54 and 84-58, and after Oz stayed alive by winning 67-59 in the third game, the Warriors clinched in the fourth game, 86-58.

Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser finished with 27 points, nine assists and three steals in the clincher for the Warriors. He had plenty of help. Charlie “CB13” Bostwick scored 20 points with five assists; Jaden “Nay” Bhopal collected 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals; and Kenneth “Kenny Got Work” Hailey added 16 points, four assists and two steals.

Gerald “Sick One” Knapp led Oz with 20 points and 11 boards, and Jyden “Jyden” McBath-Spencer added 18 points and four assists.

The Warriors went 14-4 in regular-season 5v5 play and 59-51 in second-year 3v3 play. In the playoffs, they defeated Pistons GT 2-0 in the quarterfinals and claimed a 2-0 victory over Bucks Gaming in the Western Conference Finals of the playoffs.

–Field Level Media