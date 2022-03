Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was fined $25,000 by the league Tuesday for lobbing profane language toward a game official.

The incident occurred during Golden State’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Green was hit with two technical fouls and ejected with 6:50 left in the third quarter of the game.

Green had four points, six rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes against the Spurs.

–Field Level Media