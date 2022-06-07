fbpx
Published June 7, 2022

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala (knee) questionable for Game 3

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) controls the ball while defended by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the second half of game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Iguodala is questionable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics with right knee inflammation.

Iguodala, 38, missed Game 2 because of the knee after playing just 12 minutes in Game 1 last Thursday. Prior to that, Iguodala hadn’t played since Game 4 of the first round due to a neck injury.

Iguodala scored seven points with three assists in the Warriors’ Game 1 loss. He averaged 4.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 31 games (no starts) during the regular season.

The best-of-seven series heads to Boston tied at 1-1. Game 3 is Wednesday night.

–Field Level Media

