Wake Forest loses top WR Donavon Greene to knee injury

Wake Forest wide receiver Donavon Greene injured his knee on the first day of practice and will miss three to five months.
Greene was projected to be the No. 1 wide receiver for the Demon Deacons. He finished second on the team last season with a career-high 642 yards and six touchdown receptions and a team-best 17.4-yard average per catch. He set the school record for yards-per-reception average at 20.1 in 2020.
Greene missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL, an injury that occurred during preseason workouts.
A four-star recruit, Greene has a reception in each of his 25 career games and 10 career TD catches since joining Wake Forest in 2019.
–Field Level Media