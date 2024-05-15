NBA insider gives huge update on Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks status in developing Donovan Mitchell trade market

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

With the Donovan Mitchell trade rumblings growing louder, a top NBA insider revealed a huge update on the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks’ status in the fast-growing field for the five-time All-Star.

Heading into the NBA games today Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers are on the brink of being eliminated from the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Boston Celtics own a 3-1 series lead and will get the chance to close things out at home tonight at 7 PM ET on TNT.

Donovan Mitchell stats (2023-24): 26.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 6.1 APG, 1.8 SPG, 37% 3PT

Unfortunately for Cleveland, their top star is expected to miss a second-straight game with a calf strain. Further pushing their back against the wall and stirring more debate about his future. There are many signs pointing to Mitchell and the Cavs’ relationship coming to an end this summer.

The superstar guard does not seem interested in signing an extension and Cleveland reportedly could be open to trading him to maximize his value in the offseason instead of getting a lesser deal at the trade deadline or losing him for nothing next year.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be “at the front of the line” if Cleveland started taking trade offers. The Miami Heat are also expected to be a suitor as well. On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported the latest on two other teams that could be contenders, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

Donovan Mitchell contract: Five years, $163 million ($35 million in 2024-25, $37 million player option 2025-26)

According to Windhorst, the Knicks are not at all thinking about the availability of Mitchell, and what they do in the next few weeks of the playoffs will have a major influence on their potential interest. So New York is still a TBD at the moment. However, that’s not the case with Brooklyn.

The ESPN reporter claims the Nets, and the Lakers, are among the teams that already have a first draft package ready to go, if and when the Cavaliers start listening to trade proposals from interested teams. This means Brooklyn will be a serious contender when the Mitchell market opens. They have three extra first-round picks spread over 2028 and 2029 and a talented young player in Cam Thomas to offer.