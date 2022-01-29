VP.Prodigy captain RuFire leaving active roster

VP.Prodigy

VP.Prodigy announced that captain Alexey “RuFire” Burakov is leaving the active CS:GO roster but will remain with the organization.

“Our strides with the team are undeniable,” RuFire said in a statement. “Today doesn’t mark the end of my time with Virtus.pro nor as a professional player, there are some joint projects ahead of us. My passion for the game is stronger than ever and this is definitely not a goodbye to VP fans.”

Virtus.pro did not announce what RuFire’s new role will be, but did say a new fifth player for the Prodigy roster will be announced “shortly.”

The remaining players are Armen “cheerful” Eskuzyan, Eugene “r3salt” Frolov, Ivan “lom1k” Ovsyanik and

Evgeny “delus1onn” Plottsov along with coach Vladislav “Flash_1” Bykov.

“Alexey has everything it takes to be a great scout, coach, and captain,” said Virtus.pro esports development manager Mikhail Artemyev. “Though competing on the highest level requires a lot of time consuming individual practice. He has already helped us to make serious progress with our squad, and in order to keep improving we have to change things up.

“Stepping back from the role of the player will allow RuFire to focus on his strengths. That is why we came to mutual agreement to rethink our cooperation and find another way to utilize his talents. We are sure that eventually everyone will benefit from this decision.”

The captain of our CS:GO roster is leaving the team. Read the details and farewell to RuFire: https://t.co/1hBXzG70eO#VPProdigy pic.twitter.com/c4mC8PbuhI — VP.Prodigy (@VPProdigy) January 29, 2022

–Field Level Media