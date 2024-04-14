Did a Buffalo Bills star reveal his team’s 2024 NFL Draft plans?

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

For many fans, the 2024 NFL Draft can’t come soon enough. That’s especially true for Bills Mafia, who’s eager to learn how the Buffalo Bills will attempt to replace Stefon Diggs in 2024.

With a receiving corps led by Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, and Andy Isabella, it’s a safe bet to expect the Bills to add to their depth chart on draft weekend, but when?

Three-time All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller said he already thinks he knows what his team is set to do, but he may have revealed a bit too much information about Brandon Beane’s draft plans.

Von Miller reveals Buffalo Bills’ draft plans?

“Brandon Beane arriving to the 2024 NFL draft to trade up for a WR. In Beane we TRUST.” Von Miller hinting at Buffalo Bills’ plans to trade up in 2024 NFL Draft

Like the rest of us, Beane probably can’t help but laugh at this. Yet, if the Bills’ GM is truly planning to trade up, then he’s probably not too happy about one of his star players making those plans public. We’ll find out soon enough once April 25 rolls around. For now, the Bills hold the 28th overall pick in the first round.

