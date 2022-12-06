Virtus.pro introduce revamped Dota 2 lineup

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Virtus.pro revealed a new roster for the upcoming Dota Pro Circuit season on Tuesday.

The team made a complete overhaul after failing to qualify for The International 2022.

The new all-Russian VP lineup includes Kamil “Koma” Biktimirov, Ilya “squad1x” Kuvaldin, Evgeniy “Noticed” Ignatenko, Oleg “sayuw” Kalenbet and Andrey “Dukalis” Kuropatkin.

We are glad to welcome squad1x, @noticeddota, Koma', sayuw and Dukalis in the ranks of the Bears ?? pic.twitter.com/sRvMIX2CDY — Virtus.pro (@virtuspro) December 6, 2022

The lineup will debut Wednesday at the Dota 2 Champions League Season 17 playoffs.

In a subsequent tweet, the team wrote:

“Here is a completely new squad, which we have carefully assembled and tested over the past month. It doesn’t have the big names we’re all used to. The bet is made on players who are ready to give their 100% for the best results, constantly grow and develop, listed and support each other. Surprisingly, the synergy in this roster emerged from the very first test games.”

Danil “gpk” Skutin and Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin were moved to the inactive roster. VP previously parted ways with Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev, Daniyal “yamich” Lazebnyy and Egor “Xakoda” Lipartiia.

–Field Level Media