Virtus.pro add n0rb3r7, fame to CS:GO lineup

Virtus.pro added K23 players David “n0rb3r7” Danielyan and Petr “fame” Bolyshev to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

The Russian tandem essentially replace Mareks “YEKINDAR” Galinskis of Latvia and Timur “buster” Tulepov of Kazakhstan, who were benched following the finale of the PGL Antwerp Major on May 23.

VP were eliminated in Antwerp at the Legends Stage and also posted less-than-expected results at IEM Katowice. At Antwerp, the team competed under the name “Outsiders” because Russian organizations weren’t officially recognized and finished 13th.

In addition to K23, the 21-year-old n0rb3r7 has competed with Syman Gaming and Winstrike Team among others.

fame, 19, has played with K23 and S-Gaming.

“When our club faced the necessity for changes, we decided to look for young and talented players who are willing to be working and progressing alongside their new teammates,” Virtus.pro said on their website. “n0rb3r7 and fame have been around for some time, they’ve already made a name for themselves and it’s time for the guys to play on a tier-1 level. The core of our roster has a strong vision of the game and a lot of experience, and the newcomers can bring in their fresh ideas and will be able to learn from our seasoned players.

“First scrims are indicating that the players are getting along pretty well and this roster has a huge potential. We will do what we can to help them fully realize it.”

Remaining players on the Virtus.pro roster include Russians Dzhami “Jame” Ali and Evgeny “FL1T” Lebedev, and Aleksey “Qikert” Golubev of Kazakhstan.

