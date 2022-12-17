Villanova defeats rival St. Joseph’s for 11th straight time

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Slater tied his career-high with five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lift Villanova past Big 5 rival Saint Joseph’s 71-64 Saturday in Philadelphia.

Eric Dixon added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (6-5), who won their fourth in a row overall and their 11th straight in the annual battle known as the “Holy War.” Chris Arcidiacono also scored a career-high 14.

Villanova continued to play without Justin Moore, who’s recovering from an Achilles injury.

Erik Reynolds II led Saint Joseph’s (4-6) with 27 points and Lynn Greer III contributed 14 on 4-of-16 shooting.

Villanova hit its first six 3-pointers, three by Slater, for an 18-15 lead with 14:06 left in the first half.

The Hawks responded with a 6-0 run, highlighted by Cameron Brown’s deep trey, to go back ahead by three.

Brendan Hausen then made a 3-pointer to equalize for the Wildcats.

When Dixon scored in the low post with 5:16 left, Villanova led 28-25.

Saint Joseph’s tied the game after Greer III hit a 3-pointer on its next possession.

Cam Whitmore threw down a dunk with 1:40 left for his first basket and a 30-28 Wildcats advantage.

Reynolds II hit a trey just before the buzzer and the Hawks led 35-32 at halftime.

Greer III opened the second half with a short turnaround jumper and Dixon countered with a 3-pointer.

After falling behind 44-38, Dixon completed a three-point play and Arcidiacono hit a 3-pointer.

Villanova stayed aggressive offensively and took a 49-45 lead when Slater made a difficult layup with 13:07 remaining.

Reynolds II then knocked down a 3-pointer with Whitmore in his face defensively.

Whitmore and Dixon followed with consecutive baskets for a five-point advantage.

Slater’s fifth trey and then two free throws gave Villanova a 58-48 lead with 8:51 to go.

The Hawks closed within 61-57 with 3:39 remaining after Greer III hit two free throws.

Jordan Longino responded with a long jump shot from the corner and Arcidiacono made a clutch trey to go ahead by nine.

–Field Level Media