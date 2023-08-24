Vikings WR Jordan Addison pleads to lesser charge

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings rookie receiver Jordan Addison has agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge related to last month’s citation for driving 140 mph.

A charge of reckless driving will be dismissed as part of his agreement to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of speeding, according to court documents obtained by ESPN.

Addison, 21, also agreed to pay $686 in fines and fees. His plea will be presented in a Sept. 19 hearing with the Ramsey County (Minn.) District Court.

He was driving his Lamborghini SUV on Interstate 94 in Saint Paul on July 20 when a state trooper pulled him over at 3 a.m. local time. He told police he was rushing home for an emergency involving his dog.

Addison was selected by the Vikings with the 23rd overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Southern California. He is competing with K.J. Osborn for the No. 2 wide receiver slot behind star Justin Jefferson.

Addison had 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in his lone season with the Trojans. He transferred from Pitt ahead of the 2022 campaign.

–Field Level Media