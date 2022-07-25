Minnesota Vikings sign tight end Shaun Beyer, place two on PUP list

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings signed former Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer on Monday.

Beyer, 24, joined the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent and spent last season on the practice squad. He was released on May 13.

Beyer caught 18 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown in 35 games for the Hawkeyes from 2017-20.

Minnesota also placed wideout Blake Proehl and linebacker Ryan Connelly on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Veterans report to training camp for the Vikings on Tuesday. Minnesota opens the season at home against the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers on Sept. 11.

–Field Level Media