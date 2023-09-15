fbpx
Sportsnaut
Published September 15, 2023

Vikings OT Oli Udoh (quad) to miss rest of season

Sep 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA;Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Olisaemeka Udoh (74) is injured against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Oli Udoh sustained a season-ending torn quadriceps tendon in Thursday night’s 34-28 loss to the host Philadelphia Eagles.

Udoh, 26, started at left tackle on Thursday after starter Christian Darrisaw aggravated an ankle injury during warmups and was a late scratch.

Udoh was a sixth-round draft choice in 2019 by Minnesota and has played in 43 games (18 starts). He was the Vikings’ starting right guard in 2021.

David Quessenberry finished Thursday’s game as Minnesota’s left tackle.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Friday that the club is hopeful that Darrisaw will be ready for the Sept. 24 home contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

–Field Level Media

