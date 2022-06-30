Victor Oladipo returns to Heat for one-year, $11M

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Oladipo plans to re-sign with the Miami Heat, agreeing to a one-year, $11 million deal on Thursday, ESPN and The Athletic reported.

Oladipo and the Heat reached the pact as free agent PJ Tucker was exiting for a three-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to reports.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon were set to re-sign, even as the Heat reportedly entered trade talks involving Jazz forward Donovan Mitchell and Nets forward Kevin Durant.

Oladipo played for the veteran’s minimum last season — $2.7 million — as he worked to return to his pre-injury, All-Star form. Oladipo, an All-Star with the Indiana Pacers in 2018 and 2019, has rehabbed extensively from a torn quadriceps and another major knee operation.

He ended the 2021-22 season with a 40-point game against the Orlando Magic, but has played in only 12 regular-season games the past two seasons with Miami.

The 30-year-old Oladipo averaged 12.4 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game last season.

