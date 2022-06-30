fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published June 30, 2022

Victor Oladipo returns to Heat for one-year, $11M

Sportsnaut
May 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) shoots against Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the second half in game six of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Oladipo plans to re-sign with the Miami Heat, agreeing to a one-year, $11 million deal on Thursday, ESPN and The Athletic reported.

Oladipo and the Heat reached the pact as free agent PJ Tucker was exiting for a three-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to reports.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon were set to re-sign, even as the Heat reportedly entered trade talks involving Jazz forward Donovan Mitchell and Nets forward Kevin Durant.

Oladipo played for the veteran’s minimum last season — $2.7 million — as he worked to return to his pre-injury, All-Star form. Oladipo, an All-Star with the Indiana Pacers in 2018 and 2019, has rehabbed extensively from a torn quadriceps and another major knee operation.

He ended the 2021-22 season with a 40-point game against the Orlando Magic, but has played in only 12 regular-season games the past two seasons with Miami.

The 30-year-old Oladipo averaged 12.4 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game last season.

–Field Level Media

Share: