Vegas goalie Robin Lehner (hip) expected to miss season

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner will have surgery to repair a hip injury and is expected to miss the 2022-23 season, the team announced Thursday.

No exact timeline has been set for the return of Lehner, 31.

Injuries have hampered Lehner the past two seasons. He had season-ending shoulder surgery in April and another shoulder procedure in May 2021.

Lehner started 44 games last season for the Golden Knights, finishing 23-17-2 with a 2.83 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and one shutout.

The Ottawa Senators selected Lehner in the second round of the 2009 draft. After time with Ottawa, the Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks, he wound up in Las Vegas via a trade on Feb. 24, 2020.

In 364 career games, Lehner’s record is 152-141-49 with 17 shutouts.

He won the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2019 and 2021 for being part of teams that allowed the fewest goals on the season.

