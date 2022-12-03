Vanderbilt edges Wofford in tightly contested matchup

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Liam Robbins had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks to lead Vanderbilt past pesky visiting Wofford 65-62 on Saturday at Nashville, Tenn.

Tyrin Lawrence had 13 points and Myles Stute and Ezra Manjon each added 11 for the Southeastern Conference’s Commodores (4-4).

B.J. Mack scored 19 and Messiah Jones added 16 for the Southern Conference’s Terriers (5-4).

Wofford battled back from a nine-point halftime deficit to take the lead several times midway through the second half. Vanderbilt led during the final 9:35 in a tightly contested final stretch.

Kyler Filewich’s basket from underneath with 48 seconds left pulled Wofford within 62-61.

Vanderbilt’s Tyrin Lawrence then responded with a baseline reverse layup with 22 seconds showing to rebuild the Commodores’ three-point advantage.

Mack sank a free throw with two seconds showing, then appeared to miss the second foul shot intentionally. Robbins grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He hit one of two free throws with 1.4 on the clock.

Vanderbilt failed to attempt a final shot before the buzzer sounded.

Wofford scored the first 10 points of the second half to grab its first lead at 35-34 with 16:28 left. Filewich had four points during the spurt.

Vanderbilt then regained the lead when Trey Thomas nailed a 3-pointer at 15:27.

Stute sank 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and scored 11 points in nine minutes to help Vanderbilt build a 34-25 halftime cushion.

The Commodores, who never trailed in the first half, held Wofford to 34.5 percent shooting and 3 of 10 from 3-point range.

Vandy led by as many as 11 points midway through the first half, and the Terriers failed to get closer than five during the final 12 minutes before the break.

Vanderbilt has won all six meetings in the series.

–Field Level Media