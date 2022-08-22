Vampire Esports win 2022 PMWI Afterparty Showdown

Credit: Krafton

Vampire Esports won the 2022 PMWI Afterparty Showdown, adding to the PMWI Main Tournament trophy the team had already claimed.

The 2022 PMWI was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and marked the return to LAN events for PUBG Mobile. Twelve teams competed for the remaining $1 million in the prize pool.

Vampire Esports won the event with 180 points, followed by Alpha7 Esports with 174 and Team Falcons with 129.

Afterparty Showdown standings

1. Vampire Esports

2. Alpha7 Esports

3. Team Falcons

4. S2G Esports

5. Stalwart Esports

6. Bigetron Red Aliens

7. DWG KIA

8. Nigma Galaxy

9. 7SEA Esports

10. R8 Esports

11. Deadeyes Guys

12. RA’AD

Vampire Esports’ Stone won the event’s Eagle Eye award while S2G Esports’ RayZ won the Longest Elimination Spree. Alpha7’s Mythic44 took home Most Headshots and teammate Revo77K won the Most Special Eliminations award.

In addition to winning the lion’s share of the Afterparty prize pool, Vampire Esports also took home $500,000 for their victory in the Main Tournament.

The 2022 event schedule now turns to focus on the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) that will take place in India early November. The event will feature 48 teams.

–Field Level Media