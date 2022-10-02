Valiant, Charge emerge victorious in Countdown Cup qualifiers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Valiant posted a 3-2 win over the Hangzhou Spark on Sunday to ascend into second place in the East region during qualifying matches for the Overwatch League’s Countdown Cup.

Also on Sunday, the Guangzhou Charge recorded a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Fusion.

The six teams in the West Region that finish the regular season with the most league points will qualify for the playoffs, while the top three finishers in the East Region will do the same.

The other berths in each playoff bracket will be determined through the play-ins taking place Oct. 14-15 in the East and Oct. 21-22 in the West as part of the Countdown Cup. Seeding for the Countdown Cup is based on results in the ongoing qualifying matches.

Two West playoff bids will be awarded via the Countdown Cup, while one East playoff bid will be at stake.

The double-elimination playoffs begin Oct. 30. The playoff bracket will culminate in the first in-person Grand Finals in three years at the Anaheim (Calif.) Convention Center on Nov. 4. The grand prize is $1 million, while the runner-up team will earn $500,000.

Los Angeles recorded a 2-0 win on Ilios before Hangzhou responded with a 3-1 victory on King’s Row. The Valiant sandwiched a 3-2 triumph on Circuit Royal and a 2-0 win on Busan-UAT around a 1-0 setback on New Queen Street.

Guangzhou answered a 2-1 loss on Lijiang Tower with 3-2 victories on Eichenwalde and Dorado. Philadelphia countered with a 1-0 win on Colosseo before the Charge captured the match with a 2-0 triumph on Oasis.

Three more matches are scheduled for Sunday in the West region:

–Los Angeles Gladiators vs. New York Excelsior

–Washington Justice vs. Atlanta Reign

–Toronto Defiant vs. Vancouver Titans

Overwatch League — Countdown Cup standings, with points, match record and map differential (*clinched playoff berth)

West

1. *Dallas Fuel, 4 points, 4-0, +11

2. *Los Angeles Gladiators, 3 points, 3-0, +8

3. Boston Uprising, 2 points, 2-0, +5

4. Atlanta Reign, 2 points, 2-1, +3

5. Washington Justice, 2 points, 2-1, +1

6. London Spitfire, 2 points, 2-2, -2

T7. Houston Outlaws, 1 point, 1-1, 0

T7. Toronto Defiant, 1 point, 1-2, 0

9. New York Excelsior, 1 point, 1-2, -4

9. *San Francisco Shock, 1 point, 1-3, -4

T11. Paris Eternal, 0 points, 0-2, -5

T11. Florida Mayhem, 0 points, 0-2, -5

13. Vancouver Titans, 0 points, 0-3, -8

East

1. *Seoul Dynasty, 4 points, 4-0, +11

2. Los Angeles Valiant, 3 points, 3-1, 0

3. Philadelphia Fusion, 2 points, 2-2, +2

4. Chengdu Hunters, 2 points, 2-2, 0

5. Guangzhou Charge, 2 points, 2-2, -2

6. *Shanghai Dragons, 1 point, 1-3, -5

7. Hangzhou Spark, 0 points, 0-4, -6

–Field Level Media