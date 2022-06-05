USWNT’s Catarina Macario ‘devastated’ after tearing ACL

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

United States women’s national team midfielder Catarina Macario announced Sunday that she sustained an ACL injury in Lyon’s final match of the season.

The injury will keep Macario off the pitch for the USWNT’s 2023 World Cup qualifying and Olympic qualifying matches in July.

“Unfortunately, injuries are a natural part of football. Tearing an ACL is never easy, and although I am devastated to be away from the field and my teammates for a few months, I could not be more proud of my first year as a professional footballer and to have helped the team reconquer two big titles this season,” Macario wrote Sunday on Twitter.

“As challenging as the recovery process may be, I believe that God is in control of everything, so I have no doubt that with the right support system, patience, and hard work, I will be back better and hungrier than before.”

Macario, 22, has recorded eight goals and two assists in 17 appearances with the USWNT.

