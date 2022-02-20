USMNT star Gio Reyna suffers leg injury in Germany

Jun 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; United States forward Gio Reyna (7) controls the ball in the second half against Mexico during the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League Finals soccer series final match at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

United States men’s national team forward Giovanni Reyna left Sunday’s match with his Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund with an apparent leg injury.

Reyna, 19, only recently returned to action after sitting out five months with a hamstring injury. This was his first start since August.

He walked off the pitch in tears after being replaced in the 30th minute of the match against Borussia Monchengladbach.

The U.S. team’s next World Cup qualifying match is against Mexico on March 24 in Mexico City.

–Field Level Media