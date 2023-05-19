Uprising sweep Eternal in OWL West qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Uprising swept the Vegas Eternal 3-0 on Friday to climb into third place in the West Region qualifying standings for the Overwatch League’s Spring Stage Knockouts.

Boston improved to 4-1, a half-game ahead of the idle Houston Outlaws, while Vegas slipped to 0-5.

The day’s other two matches were also 3-0 sweeps, with the Vancouver Titans (3-2) crushing the London Spitfire (1-4) and the Toronto Defiant (2-3) downing the Los Angeles Valiant (0-7).

The Uprising rolled past the Eternal 2-0 on Antarctic Peninsula, 3-1 on Hollywood and 3-0 on Shambali Monastery.

The Titans produced three 2-1 wins over the Spitfire, on Ilios, Blizzard World and Junkertown.

The Defiant dumped the Valiant 2-0 on Lijiang Tower, 2-1 on Hollywood and 3-0 on Rialto.

The OWL format is different this year, with lower-level teams getting the chance to compete with the top-level squads.

The season format will now see teams amass points based on their results in regional qualifiers rather than the standard league standings that were in place in previous years.

The Spring Stage will be followed by the Midseason Madness event, while the Summer Stage will be followed by the season-ending playoffs, but the makeup of the events will be different for the East and West regions.

Spring Stage qualifying matches will determine how the West teams are seeded in the Spring Stage Knockouts and which West teams make Midseason Madness.

West Region qualifying continues Saturday with three matches:

–Vegas Eternal vs. Los Angeles Gladiators

–San Francisco Shock vs. Houston Outlaws

–Toronto Defiant vs. Boston Uprising

Overwatch League Spring Stage Knockouts, West Region qualifying with match record, map differential

1. Atlanta Reign, 6-0, plus-17

2. Florida Mayhem, 5-1, plus-10

3. Boston Uprising, 4-1, plus-8

3. Houston Outlaws, 3-1, plus-7

5. Washington Justice, 4-2, plus-5

6. Vancouver Titans, 3-2, plus-4

7. Los Angeles Gladiators, 2-2, minus-3

8. San Francisco Shock, 2-2, minus-4

9. Toronto Defiant, 2-3, minus-2

10. New York Excelsior, 2-4, minus-4

11. London Spitfire, 1-4, minus-6

12. Vegas Eternal, 0-5, minus-14

13. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-7, minus-18

–Field Level Media