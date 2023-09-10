Uprising, Defiant head to upper-bracket final at OWL West play-ins

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Boston Uprising and Toronto Defiant each won their upper-bracket semifinal matches on Sunday during play-in action in the Overwatch League’s West Region.

Boston beat the London Spitfire 3-1, while the Defiant edged the Vancouver Titans 3-2. The Uprising will face Toronto in the upper-bracket final next Saturday, with the winner qualifying for the playoffs.

The fourth- through 10th-place teams from Summer Stage Qualifiers are competing in a double-elimination bracket, with the top two squads locking down a playoff berth. There is an upper and lower bracket, and all matches are best-of-five.

The ninth- and 10th-seeded teams opened play-ins with a knockout match on Saturday. The Washington Justice ousted the New York Excelsior in that meeting.

On Sunday, London opened with a 2-1 victory on Ilios before the Uprising stormed back with wins on Midtown (3-2), Suravasa (3-1) and Esperanca (1-0) to claim the match.

The Defiant had to pull off a reverse sweep to avoid the lower bracket. They dropped a 2-0 decision on Ilios and a 4-3 result on Numbani before prevailing 3-1 on Suravasa, 1-0 on New Queen Street and 4-3 on Dorado.

With the losses, Vancouver and London have been relegated to the lower-bracket quarterfinals, where they will face the San Francisco Shock and Justice, respectively.

Play-in action in the West continues next Saturday:

–Boston Uprising vs. Toronto Defiant (upper-bracket final)

–San Francisco Shock vs. Vancouver Titans (lower-bracket quarterfinals)

–Washington Justice vs. London Spitfire (lower-bracket quarterfinals)

West Region play-in results:

1. TBD — qualifies to playoffs

2. TBD — qualifies to playoffs

3. TBD

4. TBD

5-6. TBD

7. New York Excelsior

–Field Level Media