Uprising continue charge in OWL West qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Uprising rallied to defeat the Toronto Defiant 3-1 on Saturday to keep pace in the West Region qualifying standings for the Overwatch League’s Spring Stage Knockouts.

The Uprising improved to 5-1 and moved into a tie for second with the Florida Mayhem.

In other action, the Houston Outlaws defeated the San Francisco Shock 3-1 and the Los Angeles Gladiators swept Vegas Eternal 3-0.

The Uprising dropped the first map to the Defiant, 2-0 on Nepal. But Boston roared back, taking King’s Row 2-1, Rialto 3-0 and Esperanca 1-0.

The Outlaws improved to 4-1, getting off to a good start with a 2-0 win on Ilios. The Shock responded with a 2-1 win on King’s Row, but the Outlaws clinched with a 3-1 win on Shambali Monastery and a 1-0 victory on Colosseo.

The Gladiaors made quick work of the Eternal, winning 2-0 on Ilios, 3-2 on King’s Row and 3-2 on Junkertown.

West Region qualifying continues Sunday with three matches:

–Vancouver Titans vs. Los Angeles Gladiators

–London Spitfire vs. Houston Outlaws

–Los Angeles Valiant vs. San Francisco Shock

Overwatch League Spring Stage Knockouts, West Region qualifying with match record, map differential

1. Atlanta Reign, 6-0, plus-17

T2. Boston Uprising, 5-1, plus-10

T2. Florida Mayhem, 5-1, plus-10

4. Houston Outlaws, 4-1, plus-9

5. Washington Justice, 4-2, plus-5

6. Vancouver Titans, 3-2, plus-4

7. Los Angeles Gladiators, 3-2, 0

8. San Francisco Shock, 2-3, minus-6

T9. New York Excelsior, 2-4, minus-4

T9. Toronto Defiant, 2-4, minus-4

11. London Spitfire, 1-4, minus-6

12. Vegas Eternal, 0-6, minus-17

13. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-7, minus-18

–Field Level Media