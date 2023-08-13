Union move next MLS game to September

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Union’s Leagues Cup run has taken precedence over the club’s regular-season MLS schedule with the club moving an upcoming game to September.

The Union’s Aug. 20 home MLS game against FC Dallas now will be played Sept. 27.

Philadelphia is set to play host to Lionel Messi and Inter-Miami on Tuesday in the semifinals of Leagues Cup play. Both teams will advance to play Saturday, with Tuesday’s winner moving into the tournament final and the loser set to play in the third-place game.

Nashville SC plays host to Liga MX side CF Monterrey on Tuesday in the other semifinal.

–Field Level Media