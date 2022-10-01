Unbeaten Dynasty post another sweep in Countdown Cup qualifiers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Seoul Dynasty swept the Guangzhou Charge on Saturday to remain unbeaten in East region qualifying matches for the Overwatch League’s Countdown Cup.

The Dynasty improved to 4-0 with a 3-0 win against the Charge, winning 2-1 on Oasis and 4-3 on both Paraiso and Circuit Royal.

In other East action, the Shanghai Dragons beat the Hangzhou Spark 3-2 and the Los Angeles Valiant defeated the Chengdu Hunters by the same score.

The Spark notched a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower and 1-0 victory on Paraiso to take early control of their match. The Dragons, however, responded with a 3-1 triumph on Route 66, 1-0 victory on New Queen Street and 2-0 triumph on Oasis.

Chendu Hunters posted a 2-1 victory on Nepal before Valiant answered with a 3-1 win on Eichenwalde and 3-0 triumph on Dorado. Hunters countered with a 1-0 victory on Colosseo before Valiant captured the match with a 2-1 win on Ilios.

The six teams in the West Region that finish the regular season with the most league points will qualify for the playoffs, while the top three finishers in the East Region will do the same.

The other berths in each playoff bracket will be determined through the play-ins taking place Oct. 14-15 in the East and Oct. 21-22 in the West as part of the Countdown Cup. Seeding for the Countdown Cup is based on results in the ongoing qualifying matches.

Two West playoff bids and one East playoff bid will be awarded through the Countdown Cup.

The double-elimination playoffs begin Oct. 30. The playoff bracket will culminate in the first in-person Grand Finals in three years at the Anaheim (Calif.) Convention Center on Nov. 4. The grand prize is $1 million, while the runner-up team will earn $500,000.

Two East matches are scheduled for Sunday:

–Philadelphia Fusion vs. Guangzhou Charge

–Los Angeles Valiant vs. Hangzhou Spark

Overwatch League — Countdown Cup standings, with points, match record and map differential (*clinched playoff berth)

West

T1. *Los Angeles Gladiators, 3 points, 3-0, +8

T1. *Dallas Fuel, 3 points, 3-0, +8

T3. Boston Uprising, 2 points, 2-0, +5

T3. Atlanta Reign, 2 points, 2-0, +4

5. London Spitfire, 2 points, 2-1, +1

T6. Houston Outlaws, 1 point, 1-1, 0

T6. Toronto Defiant, 1 point, 1-2, 0

8. Washington Justice, 1 point, 1-1, -1

9. New York Excelsior, 1 point, 1-1, -2

T10. Paris Eternal, 0 points, 0-2, -5

T10. Florida Mayhem, 0 points, 0-2, -5

T10. *San Francisco Shock, 0 points, 0-3, -5

13. Vancouver Titans, 0 points, 0-3, -8

East

1. *Seoul Dynasty, 4 points, 4-0, +11

2. Philadelphia Fusion, 2 points, 2-1, +3

3. Chengdu Hunters, 2 points, 2-2, 0

4. Los Angeles Valiant, 2 points, 2-1, -1

5. Guangzhou Charge, 1 point, 1-2, -3

6. *Shanghai Dragons, 1 point, 1-3, -5

7. Hangzhou Spark, 0 points, 0-3, -5

–Field Level Media