UFC-SMU game in Orlando moved to Wednesday after Hurricane Ian

Sunday’s rescheduled game between UCF and SMU in Orlando has been moved again, this time to Wednesday, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The game will begin at 7 p.m.

Originally set for Saturday, the game was moved to Sunday three days ago as Hurricane Ian made a track toward Florida. The storm, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday, left destruction in its wake across the state.

The game is the American Athletic Conference opener for both the Knights (3-1) and Mustangs (2-2).

The switch was less complicated than it could have been since both teams had a bye the weekend of Oct. 6.

UCF next will play Temple on Oct. 13 in Orlando. SMU is scheduled to host Navy in Dallas on Oct. 14.

“We’re just taking it day by day,” UCF head coach Gus Malzahn said earlier this week. “We’re going about our business like we’re going to play the game and everything that goes with it. Day by day as we get more updates, we’ll be able to make the best decision.”

