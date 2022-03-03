UFC 272: 5 must-see fights on Saturday, including Masvidal vs Covington

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 272 is the MMA world leader’s March installment of cage violence on pay-per-view. The UFC fight card is headlined by a massive welterweight grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. However, along with that bout, there are four other scraps that is likely to entertain the blood-thirsty MMA masses.

Here are five must-see UFC fights that will go down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on March 5.

Bryce Mitchell vs Edson Barboza

Over five Octagon appearances, Bryce Mitchell (14-0) has quietly become one of the brightest young talents in the UFC’s featherweight division. The Ultimate Fighter Season 27 winner has worked his way up to eleven in the rankings using a dominant grappling style that has become an unsolvable riddle at times for opponents.

Bryce Mitchell record: 14-0 (9 submission, 5 decisions)

In Edson Barboza (22-10) he gets a veteran foe that seems tailor-made for his style. However, the Brazilian is as experienced as any fighter in the promotion. Furthermore, even at 36, Barboza is still very dangerous. Mitchell is a sizable favorite for good reason, but this fight is a serious test. If he ends up getting major takedown resistance, he could get brutalized by “Junior’s” impactful strikes.

Rafael dos Anjos vs Renato Moicano

Rafael dos Anjos (30-13) versus Renato Moicano (16-4-1) is a matchup that was just made a few days ago. Moicano is a replacement for Rafael Fiziev, who dropped out of the bout after a positive COVID test. While the former lightweight champion dos Anjos is the betting favorite, this is a very important fight in his career.

RDA will turn 38 in the fall and has lost four of his last six. There is reason to wonder if he is still a top-10 fighter at 155 pounds. In a short notice bout, the eleventh-ranked Moicano has nothing to lose and the skills to score an upset over his sixth-ranked counterpart. Short-notice fights are never must-win scenarios, but at this point in his career, dos Anjos really must get a win at UFC 272 to stay in the contender conversation.

Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington

Masvidal (35-15) versus Covington (16-3) is one of the most highly anticipated fights of 2022. These two men legitimately loathe each other. The trash talk between the former friends turned enemies is not fight hype to sell this PPV. This is a personal clash that could get ugly inside the Octagon.

Jorge Masvidal record: 35-15 (16 knockouts, 2 submissions)

This fight really boils down to wrestling, and if Masvidal can stop Covington’s takedown attempts. Division king Kamaru Usman built the blueprint on how to outwrestle Masvidal. However, with their long history as training partners at American Top Team, “Gamebred” could be well versed in “Chaos'” tricks. If he can keep things on standing, Masvidal could send his old friend home with a concussion.

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Tim Elliot

Like many Russian-born MMA talents, Tagir Ulanbekov (14-1) employs a strong wrestling style to stifle and grind opponents into dust. However, at UFC 272 he will face an absolutely unpredictable wild man in Tim Elliot (17-12-1). This is a big test for the 30-year-old native of Dagestan to prove he can beat top-15 level talent at flyweight, and there is no better challenge of all-around skills than Elliot.

Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveira

Kevin Holland (21-7) versus Alex Oliveira (22-11-1) should be a barnburner for however long it lasts. The big question going into this fight is how “Trailblazer” performs cutting more weight than usual in his UFC welterweight debut. If he has no issues his -320 betting odds line will show in a destructive win.