UConn G Azzi Fudd (knee) sidelined 3-6 weeks

UConn star Azzi Fudd will be out for three to six weeks after injuring her right knee in Sunday’s loss against Notre Dame.

An MRI on Monday confirmed the injury for the sophomore guard, the school announced Tuesday.

Fudd was injured in the first quarter when a teammate fell on her leg. She returned to the game later in the half for a few minutes but did not play in the second half of the 74-60 setback in South Bend, Ind.

Fudd is averaging a team-leading 20.6 points along with 2.7 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in seven games for the No. 6 Huskies (6-1). She is shooting 53.3 percent from the field, 42.6 percent from 3-point range and 92.3 percent at the free throw line.

–Field Level Media