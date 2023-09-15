U.S. teen Ashlyn Krueger reaches final four of Japan Open

Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Ashlyn Krueger, a 19-year-old Dallas resident ranked No. 123 in the world, reached her first career WTA semifinal Friday when she defeated Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-1 at the Japan Open in Osaka.

Krueger uncorked 11 aces to Kalinskaya’s two and saved all three break points she faced. She won 29 of her 35 first-service points (82.9 percent).

Krueger, who upset eighth seed Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine in the first round, has yet to drop a set in this tournament. Her semifinal opponent will be Mai Hontama of Japan, who rallied to defeat Dutch opponent Arianne Hartono 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-1.

The other semifinal will pit Chinese natives Lin Zhu and Xinyu Wang, the first and third seeds, respectively. Zhu eased past American Elizabeth Mandlik 6-3, 6-2 in the quarters, and Wang got past No. 6 seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-3 in two hours and 51 minutes.

–Field Level Media