U.S. sweep marks historic start at Solheim Cup

Credit: Cody Scanlan/Hollannd Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The United States swept all four matches in Friday’s opening session at the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Andalusia, Spain.

The dominant performance in the alternate-shot competition marked the first time the U.S. has ever started with a 4-0 lead over Team Europe, the two-time defending champions.

Action resumes later Friday with four four-ball (best ball) matches.

The team that won the opening session went on to win eight of the previous 11 Solheim Cups.

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang defeated Maja Stark and Linn Grant 2 and 1. Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee posted a 1-up win against Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall, with Allisen Corpuz and Nelly Korda beating Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist by the same score. Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight cruised to a 5 and 4 victory over Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pedersen.

U.S. captain Stacy Lewis rested two-time major winner and World No. 2 Lilia Vu and celebrated rookie Rose Zhang in the opening session.

FRIDAY FOURBALL PAIRINGS:

(Spain local time)

1:40 p.m. – Rose Zhang/Megan Khang (USA) vs. Gemma Dryburgh/Madelene Sagstrom (EUR)

1:55 p.m. – Lexi Thompson/Lilia Vu (USA) vs. Leona Maguire/Georgia Hall (EUR)

2:10 p.m. – Jennifer Kupcho/Allisen Corpuz (USA) vs. Emily K. Pedersen/Maja Stark (EUR)

2:25 p.m. – Angel Yin/Ally Ewing (USA) vs. Carlota Ciganda/Linn Grant (EUR)

–Field Level Media