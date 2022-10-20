Tyson Fury confirms trilogy bout vs. Derek Chisora

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Tyson Fury confirmed his trilogy bout against Derek Chisora on Dec. 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

In a social media post Thursday, Fury wrote “Let’s have it then Del Boy! See you December 3rd London!”

The pair will square off for the first time since 2014.

Fury won a unanimous decision over Chisora in 2011, then prevailed in a rematch three years later when Chisora’s corner threw in the towel after 10 rounds of a scheduled 12-round bout.

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), a 34-year-old England native, holds the WBC heavyweight championship belt. Since the lone blemish on his record, a draw with Deontay Wilder in December 2018, Fury has won five consecutive fights, two of them against Wilder (in February 2020 and October 2021).

Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs), a 38-year-old Brit who was born in Zimbabwe, lost three consecutive fights before beating Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev in July.

