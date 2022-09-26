Tyson Fury: Anthony Joshua missed contract deadline, fight off

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Tyson Fury said his Dec. 3 bout against Anthony Joshua is off the table after Joshua did not sign a contract by a self-imposed Monday afternoon deadline.

But Joshua’s promoter told ESPN that negotiations to finalize a fight in Cardiff, Wales, remain ongoing.

Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, took to social media to say “D-day has come and gone” and he was pulling the deal.

“You’ve had the contract 10 days now,” Fury, 34, said in an Instagram video. “… Today’s the drop-dead date. … I’m not extending until tomorrow. If it ain’t signed, I’m not going until tomorrow.”

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) went 2-0-1 in his trilogy with challenge Deontay Wilder from 2018-2021. He won his only fight thus far this year, a TKO of Dillian Whyte in April.

Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) is coming off consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk but held the unified world heavyweight title twice, for a combined four years, 11 months and 17 days.

–Field Level Media