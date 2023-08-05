Tyreek Hill roasts recent Miami Dolphins signing with comedic quote

The Miami Dolphins recently signed eighth-year cornerback Eli Apple to reinforce the team’s depth following Jalen Ramsey’s knee injury. But before the former first-round pick was added, coach Mike McDaniel asked All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill whether there would be any issues in the locker room between him and Apple.

To some, the Dolphins adding Apple is an eye opener, thanks to the former Bengals’ cornerback’s previous on-field battles dating back to Hill’s days with the Chiefs. Some of the best quips include Apple referring to Hill as a “baby” before later offering the former Chiefs receiver tickets to the Super Bowl when Apple’s Bengals faced off with the Rams.

But the two were able to bury the hatchet, realizing their previous beef was one of a competitive nature, not one due to disliking one another. Earlier this week, Apple admitted, “It’s all love” between him and Hill as teammates.

Yet, Hill couldn’t help but find some enjoyment by getting one dig in at Apple, knowing the battles will only continue on the practice field.

“And now, my looking from it is now I get to embarrass him every day.” Tyreek Hill on facing Eli Apple in practice

There you have it. Hill was laughing as he dropped this gem of a quote, but it’s clear there isn’t any longstanding issue with one another as the Dolphins prepare for preseason play. The Dolphins’ first game takes place Friday when the Atlanta Falcons come to town for a 7 PM ET kickoff.

